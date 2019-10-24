Closings & Delays
Washington Trust’s free shred day returns

Washington Trust invites people throughout Rhode Island and Southeastern Connecticut to join them on Saturday, October 26th from 10am to 1pm for their second FREE Community Shred Day of 2019.

This morning, Elizabeth Eckel joined us to chat more about it.

More information and locations on the Shred Day event can be found by visiting washtrust.com/shred

