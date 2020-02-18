Washington Trust Feeds Families for 20 Years

Twenty years ago, Washington Trust responded to a critical need in our area and joined the fight to end hunger with its annual Peanut Butter Drive. It’s high in protein and loved by people of all ages, but expensive for families in need. A single jar makes 16 sandwiches! Since the Drive started in 2000, 130 TONS of peanut butter have been collected – that’s the equivalent of 4,192,000 sandwiches.



The peanut butter collected is distributed to thirteen local food pantries and the Rhode Island Community Food Bank. Washington Trust is inviting people throughout Rhode Island to “Spread The Word” and support the Drive by:

• Donating at peanutbutterbank.com

• Dropping off jars of peanut butter at any Washington Trust branch

• Organizing a collection at your local school, business or service organization

