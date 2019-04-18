Target 12 on WPRI.com

Spring brings options for change and new home projects

Spring is all about renewal and change, and when it comes to home ownership, there is a lot consider – from a robust housing market to planning for home improvement projects.

As with any project, it’s important to be prepared and know your options before going in. When it comes to purchasing and maintaining your home, thoughtful preparation is even more necessary.

Al Grant from Washington Trust stops by The Rhode Show to talk about the Spring market and the home buying process.

For more information go to https://www.washtrust.com/

