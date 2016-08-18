Protecting yourself from identity theft

Identity theft is a big concern for many of us and protection is key.

Just in time for “Community Shredding Day” coming up this weekend, President of Washington Trust, Ned Handy, gave the Rhode Show some of his tips to stay safe.How can someone steal your identity?

Thieves can rummage through your garbage

Data breach on home computer or at a company you’ve shared info with

Social Engineering – Thief may work — or pretend to work — for legitimate companies, or pretend to represent an institution you trust

What can thieves do with your information?

Can drain your bank account

Open new credit accounts

Run up charges on your current credit cards

How to prevent identity theft –

Lock up your financial documents and records

Protect your Social Security number, sharing your number – and your child’s – only when absolutely necessary

Monitor your credit for unfamiliar accounts and charges The law entitles you to get one free credit report each year from each of the three nationwide credit reporting companies

Monitor bank and credit card account statements for unknown charges

Shred outdated documents that have personal, financial, or medical information

outdated documents that have personal, financial, or medical information Use anti-virus and anti-spyware software on your computer and a firewall

The Bank will NEVER ask for your password – Don’t use the same passwords for different websites, and don’t share them

SHRED DAY