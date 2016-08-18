Protecting yourself from identity theft

Identity theft is a big concern for many of us and protection is key.
Just in time for “Community Shredding Day” coming up this weekend, President of Washington Trust, Ned Handy, gave the Rhode Show some of his tips to stay safe.How can someone steal your identity?
- Thieves can rummage through your garbage
- Data breach on home computer or at a company you’ve shared info with
- Social Engineering – Thief may work — or pretend to work — for legitimate companies, or pretend to represent an institution you trust
What can thieves do with your information?
- Can drain your bank account
- Open new credit accounts
- Run up charges on your current credit cards
How to prevent identity theft –
- Lock up your financial documents and records
- Protect your Social Security number, sharing your number – and your child’s – only when absolutely necessary
- Monitor your credit for unfamiliar accounts and charges
- The law entitles you to get one free credit report each year from each of the three nationwide credit reporting companies
- Monitor bank and credit card account statements for unknown charges
- Shred outdated documents that have personal, financial, or medical information
- Use anti-virus and anti-spyware software on your computer and a firewall
- The Bank will NEVER ask for your password – Don’t use the same passwords for different websites, and don’t share them
SHRED DAY
- When: Saturday, August 20th from 10am – 1pm
- Where: 7 of our branches across Rhode Island
- What: Two boxes per person, any paper items (full list online)
- List of locations can be found at washtrust.com/shred or on the Washington Trust Facebook page