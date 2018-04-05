Protecting your elders from fraud

Sadly, financial exploitation is one of the fastest growing forms of abuse against seniors and adults with disabilities.

These schemes take two basic forms; either a trusted friend, family member or service provider exploiting the financial resources of a senior, or a scam manipulating a senior into sending money to a criminal.

Jared Wilbur from Washington Trust joined the “The Rhode Show” to talk about the most common forms of Elder fraud and financial scams to be aware of and how you can protect yourself.

Join Washington Trust for a Free Community Shred Day on Saturday April 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For locations visit https://www.washtrust.com/About-Us/Community-Support/Shred-Day