Target 12 on WPRI.com

Important things to remember when buying a home

Trusted Advice

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If you are looking to purchase a home, you undoubtedly have a few questions. So what do we need to know? What are the most important points to keep track of and be mindful of from a fiscal and financial standpoint?

Our friends from Washington Trust dropped by today with relevant info that can help you navigate the process.

Learn more on their website: https://www.washtrust.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour

Live Cams