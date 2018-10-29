Helping Millennials build wealth for the future

Millennials are the generation born between 1981 and 1996 – they came of age during the Great Recession and are dealing with several unique financial problems, including a much higher student loan debt burden and the need to save much more than their parents for life milestones (e.g. having children, buying a home, retirement). As a result, millennials born in the ‘80s are at risk of becoming a “lost generation” for wealth accumulation.

AJ Monaco, Vice President of Washington Trust wealth management talks about building wealth for Millennials on today’s show.

For more information go to https://www.washtrustwealth.com/