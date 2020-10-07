Celebrate National Savings Day with Washington Trust

Washington Trust and The Rhode Show talk about National Savings Day.

How to Budget & Save During Uncertain Times.

No matter where you are in life during this pandemic, you’re likely to be thinking about your finances more than ever these days.

But during these uncertain times, there are easy ways you can continue to build your savings, which will help you weather any financial storm the future may bring.

For more info go to https://www.washtrust.com/Add-it-up

