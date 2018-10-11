Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: State of the Bay
Target 12 on WPRI.com

Best tools against ID theft

Trusted Advice

by: Staff

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

With so much focus on protecting your identity online, are you taking the necessary steps to protect your private information on paper? Identity thieves continue to target people by going after their tangible material in order to steal personal information (e.g. name, birth date, address, Social Security number, email address, passwords, and account numbers).

Washington Trust will be holding a free community shred day at 8 branches across Rhode Island and one in Mystic, CT on Saturday, October 20th from 10:00am – 1:00pm.

For a list of locations and info on the events, visit: https://www.washtrust.com/About-Us/Community-Support/Shred-Day

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com