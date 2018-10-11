Best tools against ID theft

With so much focus on protecting your identity online, are you taking the necessary steps to protect your private information on paper? Identity thieves continue to target people by going after their tangible material in order to steal personal information (e.g. name, birth date, address, Social Security number, email address, passwords, and account numbers).

Washington Trust will be holding a free community shred day at 8 branches across Rhode Island and one in Mystic, CT on Saturday, October 20th from 10:00am – 1:00pm.

For a list of locations and info on the events, visit: https://www.washtrust.com/About-Us/Community-Support/Shred-Day