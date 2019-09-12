Target 12 on WPRI.com

Best practices for safeguarding your bank accounts

Protecting your money should be a top priority; so how can we ensure that our accounts are safe? This morning on ‘The Rhode Show’ Jared Wilbur from Washington Trust shared tips for safeguarding your bank accounts, during this time period when cyber crime is on the rise.

For more information from Washington Trust, head to https://www.washtrust.com/

