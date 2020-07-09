Avoiding fraud in a COVID-19 world

When it comes to your money, you should always be on alert at all times, especially with regard to potential fraudulent activity. The morning we were joined by Jared Wilbur, VP, Corporate Security Governance Officer at Washington Trust, as he talked about what to be aware of especially during the COVID-19 pandemic and how we can protect ourselves.

For more information go to https://www.washtrust.com

