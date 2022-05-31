The Food Bank is thrilled to announce the return of Truck Stop: A Festival of Street Eats!

2022 is a special year for the Food Bank, as they commemorate their 40th anniversary of serving Rhode Islanders in need of food assistance.

The Food Bank is celebrating the first in-person event in two years.

Join them at the Food Bank for an exciting evening to benefit our neighbors in need.

Friday, June 3rd, 2022

5:30 PM – 8:00 PM

RI Community Food Bank Parking Lot

200 Niantic Avenue, Providence, RI 02907

$85 per person

Includes unlimited food truck tastings and one free drink!

Payments in excess of $30 per ticket (fair market value) are tax-deductible.