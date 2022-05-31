The Food Bank is thrilled to announce the return of Truck Stop: A Festival of Street Eats!
2022 is a special year for the Food Bank, as they commemorate their 40th anniversary of serving Rhode Islanders in need of food assistance.
The Food Bank is celebrating the first in-person event in two years.
Join them at the Food Bank for an exciting evening to benefit our neighbors in need.
Friday, June 3rd, 2022
5:30 PM – 8:00 PM
RI Community Food Bank Parking Lot
200 Niantic Avenue, Providence, RI 02907
$85 per person
Includes unlimited food truck tastings and one free drink!
Payments in excess of $30 per ticket (fair market value) are tax-deductible.
