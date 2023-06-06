Celebrating national and local excellence in the arts, Trinity Rep’s signature Pell Awards Gala returned last night at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence. Co-chaired by Kibbe & Tom Reilly and Richard & Sharon Jenkins, the evening honored individuals who are committed to bettering the world through art.

Will Gilbert and Brendan Kirby caught up with Ted Danson & Mary Steenburgen at the event and recapped it this morning on The Rhode Show.

The 2023 Honorees Include:

-Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen, Pell Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Arts

-Trudy Coxe, Pell Award for Outstanding Leadership in the Arts

-Barnaby Evans, Rhode Island Pell Award for Excellence in the Arts

-Suzanne Magaziner, Charles Sullivan Award for Distinguished Service in the Arts

-Marta V. Martínez, Rhode Island Pell Award for Excellence in the Arts