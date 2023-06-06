Celebrating national and local excellence in the arts, Trinity Rep’s signature Pell Awards Gala returned last night at the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence. Co-chaired by Kibbe & Tom Reilly and Richard & Sharon Jenkins, the evening honored individuals who are committed to bettering the world through art.
Will Gilbert and Brendan Kirby caught up with Ted Danson & Mary Steenburgen at the event and recapped it this morning on The Rhode Show.
The 2023 Honorees Include:
-Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen, Pell Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Arts
-Trudy Coxe, Pell Award for Outstanding Leadership in the Arts
-Barnaby Evans, Rhode Island Pell Award for Excellence in the Arts
-Suzanne Magaziner, Charles Sullivan Award for Distinguished Service in the Arts
-Marta V. Martínez, Rhode Island Pell Award for Excellence in the Arts
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.