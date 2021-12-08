Treat yourself with these relaxing & pampering gifts

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Treat yourself! Give the gift of rest, relaxation, and pampering this season with these gift ideas:

Shower Steamers: transform your shower into a calming, aromatherapy infused space

Enova on-the-go gel polish kit: manicures and touch-ups are quick and easy with this one-step, portable nail kit

Imperium Shaving Razor: a quintessential luxury tool that perfectly embodies high-end grooming

  • SONY DSC

Pure Daily Care Himalayan Pink Salt Diffuser: 2-in-1 machine delivers two natural healing therapies in one simple device

Manta Silk Sleep Mask: combines skin-protecting silk with the deep-sleep-boosting power of true 100% blackout

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com