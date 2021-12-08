Treat yourself with these relaxing & pampering gifts

Treat yourself! Give the gift of rest, relaxation, and pampering this season with these gift ideas:

Shower Steamers: transform your shower into a calming, aromatherapy infused space

Enova on-the-go gel polish kit: manicures and touch-ups are quick and easy with this one-step, portable nail kit







Imperium Shaving Razor: a quintessential luxury tool that perfectly embodies high-end grooming

Pure Daily Care Himalayan Pink Salt Diffuser: 2-in-1 machine delivers two natural healing therapies in one simple device







Manta Silk Sleep Mask: combines skin-protecting silk with the deep-sleep-boosting power of true 100% blackout





