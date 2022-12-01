Thanksgiving’s Over – 6 Tips for Navigating Travel Now!
- Window of opportunity: for those with time to spare and desire to travel, the 3 weeks between Thanksgiving & Christmas mean a lull in travel demand and, therefore, a nice drop off in prices
- Book 2023 now: most sales you see this season will target travel next year, so December becomes a great time to map out next year’s travels and nab deals
- Alternate airports: price flights into/out of competing local airports (EWR/LGA/JFK, DAL/DFW, LAX/BUR/SNA, etc) – fares, and convenience factors, can vary widely
- Take work with you: post-Covid flexibility trend allows you to bring work with you, allowing you to be choosier with travel dates and to avoid peak periods
- Go Where the Crowds Aren’t: pick your destination based on demand to get better pricing – Vegas, for example, is at a premium on NYE but a bargain over Christmas
- Pre-purchase: paying for your amenities like airport parking and airport club passes ahead of time is a solid guarantee – spacing is limited!
Where To Go: Big Cities for Last-Minute Holiday Shopping!
- Revere Hotel Boston Common: 4-Star hotel at Boston Common and the Theater District, 4 blocks from Newbury St., great dining at Rebels Guild: $169/nt. w/welcome bottle of prosecco (30% off)
- Hotel Belleclaire NYC: Historic 4-Star hotel in Upper West Side, Mark Twain & Babe Ruth stayed here, French bakery onsite walking distance to Central Park & Lincoln Center: $179/nt (55% off)
- Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square: Stylish, famous 4-Star hotel in the French Quarter, rooftop garden, onsite dining at Liberté Lounge: $149/nt. in a Super King Room (40% off)
