Trending destinations to visit for 2020

Looking for travel trends and new destinations to visit for 2020?

Collette has some great travel options. Plan your next trip today! http://www.gocollette.com

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

