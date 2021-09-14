Travel Tuesday: Explore the world on a guided tour

Jaclyn Leibl-Cote, President of Collette, joined The Rhode Show this morning to discuss Guided Travel.. and how Collette handles all the planning, door-to-door services, health, and wellness protocols.. they handle all of it so their guests can just enjoy the trip!
For more information on guided travel, visit collette.com
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.