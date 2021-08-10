Travel Tuesday: Cold and warm-weather destinations

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) -- Massachusetts Congressman Jake Auchincloss has landed a big name to headline the kickoff event for his new political action committee.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will travel to Massachusetts on Sept. 9 to be the "special guest" at a morning fundraiser in Newton that will raise money to benefit MA 4 Dems PAC, a new leadership PAC that Auchincloss created earlier this month.