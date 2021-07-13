Travel Tuesday: Christmas in July

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) -- Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza announced Tuesday a pilot program to provide $500 per month to a small number of families in the city, with the funding provided by outside philanthropists.

The 110 recipients will be randomly selected after submitting applications in August, according to the mayor's office. Applicants must be Providence residents and at or below 200% of the federal poverty level, which is $25,760 for a single person or $53,000 for a family of four.