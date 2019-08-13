The off season might be the best travel deals.

Maybe going in the off season could be rewarding.

This morning Joshua Chelmo, Senior Marketing Manager for Collette joined us.

Iceland has been a true favorite over the past few years, and such a quick flight from Boston.

You can relax in the warm, mineral-rich water of the blue lagoon, or explore nature at its finest.

France and Spain have always been popular, but we’re adding in new destinations like Russia and the Baltics where guests are intrigued by ancient cars and picturesque landscapes.

Collette also absolutely loves Portugal and guests can explore and experience Azores as part of that!

Thinking about going to Europe? Going in the off-season could have its rewards. To learn more, visit – http:///www.gocollette.com