Plan your next getaway with Collette

It goes without saying that it has been a difficult year for everyone and as things start to open up just a bit, many Rhode Islanders are certainly looking forward to traveling and reconnecting with friends and family to rebuild some of the memories that we may have lost out on.

This morning we were joined on ‘The Rhode Show’ by Jaclyn Leibl-Cote, President of Collette. Like many, as a parent she learned many valuable lessons over the past 12+ months, so as families and friends are looking forward to reconnecting, she offered some great travel advice on how to get started.

From Collette’s Tours, including National Parks, and Music Cities tour to New Orleans, Nashville and Memphis to the lessening of travel restrictions and tips on multi-generational travel and more, she covered it all.

For additional info, visit: http://www.gocollette.com

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

