Let Collette help you plan your next vacation

Looking to get back to regular traveling? Collette has some terrific small group tours that might be right for you. Offering a wide variety of options, you’ll have the chance to truly get a taste of a destination through local experiences such as home hosted meals, cooking classes, and more. The chance to absorb a destination’s true culture by meeting the locals and getting sense of the area will undoubtedly allow you to create memories which will last a lifetime.

This morning on “The Rhode Show” Collette’s President Jaclyn Leibl-Cote joined us to teach us more all about their small group tours, explorations and so much more.

For additional info, visit: https://www.gocollette.com/en

