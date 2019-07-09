Target 12 on WPRI.com

Planning the perfect getaway with Collette

Travel Tuesdays

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

When it comes to prepping for that vacation getaway, the planning can at times seem daunting and overwhelming; so where do you begin?

On this Travel Tuesday, our friends from Collette dropped by to help us navigate the correct way to make those difficult choices that will help us maximize our time away.

Learn more about how they can help you here: https://www.gocollette.com/en

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com