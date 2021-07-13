Travel Tuesday: Christmas in July

Love the idea of getting into the holiday spirit a little early? Even in July? Joshua Chelmo, Senior Marketing Manager for Collette joined “The Rhode Show” Tuesday morning to discuss some of the best places to travel during the holidays. For more information, visit collette.com.

