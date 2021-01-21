Travel Trends in 2021

Thinking of taking a trip in 2021? Travelzoo‘s Gabe Saglie shares travel trends and great deals whether you’re looking to travel locally or check a trip off your bucket list.

How Will Travel Look in 2021 and Beyond?

The consumer is king: expect what we’ve been calling “unprecedented flexibility” to become the norm Bucket list travel: led by the luxury travel sector, unique/special/memorable travel will surge (66% of 10,000 travelers we surveyed last month are planning on a bucket list trip in 2021) Small is big: remote destinations, small towns, secluded getaways will prevail Pods rule: travel with like-minded family and friends Leisure travel will dominate (and long-stay work/play vacations will surge as resort destinations and business/convention-friendly resort cater to the leisure traveler, families and those who can work “on the road”))

Exotic/Bucket List

Riviera Maya, Mexico : Fairmont Mayakoba

: Fairmont Mayakoba 240-acre 5-Star resort featuring a white sand beachfront, 18-hole golf course, 5 pools and 3 restaurants – one of the world’s top luxury resorts according to Conde Nast

$999 for 3 nights all-inclusive for travel thru December 2021

The Maldives : Angsana Ihuru Maldives Resort

: Angsana Ihuru Maldives Resort Luxe resort set on a private atoll in the Maldives, with a spectacular reef just offshore (perfect for snorkeling and diving), 5 remote restaurants and upscale spa

$2485 for 5-night stay w/breakfast & dinner daily + $350 DAILY spa/activity credit for travel thru December 2022

Leisure Travel

The Poconos : The Woodloch Resort

: The Woodloch Resort Considered best hotel in Pennsylvania, family-friendly stay that includes breakfast and dinner daily, plus year-round outdoor activities from golf to skiing to hiking

$184/nt. (55% off) for travel thru May

Las Vegas : Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas

: Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas Mega-lux AAA 5-Diamond nongaming/nonsmoking resort in the heart of the Vegas Strip – rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows and spectacular views

$159/nt. for upgraded Strip View room + $100 resort credit (60% off) for travel thru June