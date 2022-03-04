Have you ever wanted to pursue a passion as a career? Maybe even write a book? This morning on ‘The Rhode Show, Travel Expert Sarah Dandashy joined Brendan Kirby to discuss her career, how she created her own path, and her new book, ‘Hospitality From Within’. She and Brendan even provided some fun Travel Do’s & Dont’s to help you maximize your next vacation.

To learn more about Sarah, head to: https://askaconcierge.tv/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

