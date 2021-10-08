Travel deals to snag now for a trip to sunny Mexico

On Friday morning, Gabe Saglie, Senior Editor for Travelzoo, joined “The Rhode Show” live from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. He shared the following tips and travel deals:
- Late summer/early fall visitor numbers from the US are above pre-pandemic levels in 2019 – anywhere from 10-50% higher depending on the destination
- Mexico has remained the #1 most searched international destination on the Travelzoo website since January
- Current travel advisories: Level 3 “Reconsider Travel” from the CDC and State Dept.
- More spend: compared to 2019, Americans are spending more on things like all all-inclusive packages, experiences and upscale hotels
- Tip: peak season begins in late November & stretches thru March/April – with bookings already ramped up for early 2022 – book now!
- Puerto Vallarta:
- June, July and August 2021 international visitor numbers: up double digits above 2019, including 23% higher for July
- Expat paradise: more than 40K American and Canadian ex-pats live here, driven my bang-for-the-buck, dependable weather& small town vibe
- Eco-tourism haven
- Culinary hotspot
Deals
- Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa: popular 4-Star resort hotel in PV’s Marina District w/6 restaurants and onsite turtle sanctuary: $149/nt & up
- Hotel Mousai: adults-only resort & only AAA 5-Diamond resort in Puertp Vallarta, set on 85-acre nature reserve: $865 for 3 nts. inc. breakfast
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.