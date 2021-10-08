Travel deals to snag now for a trip to sunny Mexico

On Friday morning, Gabe Saglie, Senior Editor for Travelzoo, joined “The Rhode Show” live from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. He shared the following tips and travel deals:

  • Late summer/early fall visitor numbers from the US are above pre-pandemic levels in 2019 – anywhere from 10-50% higher depending on the destination
  • Mexico has remained the #1 most searched international destination on the Travelzoo website since January
  • Current travel advisories: Level 3 “Reconsider Travel” from the CDC and State Dept.
  • More spend: compared to 2019, Americans are spending more on things like all all-inclusive packages, experiences and upscale hotels
  • Tip: peak season begins in late November & stretches thru March/April – with bookings already ramped up for early 2022 – book now!
  • Puerto Vallarta:
    • June, July and August 2021 international visitor numbers: up double digits above 2019, including 23% higher for July
    • Expat paradise: more than 40K American and Canadian ex-pats live here, driven my bang-for-the-buck, dependable weather& small town vibe
    • Eco-tourism haven
    • Culinary hotspot

Deals

  • Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort & Spa: popular 4-Star resort hotel in PV’s Marina District w/6 restaurants and onsite turtle sanctuary: $149/nt & up
  • Hotel Mousai: adults-only resort & only AAA 5-Diamond resort in Puertp Vallarta, set on 85-acre nature reserve: $865 for 3 nts. inc. breakfast

