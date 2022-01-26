Travel deals to enjoy with your sweetheart

Gabe Saglie, Senior Editor at Travelzoo, shares travel predictions for 2022 and local travel deals for Valentine’s Day. Enjoy these great deals–just a car ride away–with your sweetheart!
The Inn at Thorn Hill & Spa, Jackson, NH (200 mi. away)
· Luxe AAA 4-Diamond, considered one of the most romantic inns in the country, only 16 rooms (each individually decorated, all w/fireplaces), upscale spa, near skiing/hiking
· $340/nt & up for the Romance Package (sparkling wine, chocolates made by inhouse chocolatier, cook-to-order breakfast)
o Stays after Valentine’s week: $179/nt.
Purity Springs Resort, Madison, NH (150 mi. away)
· Calling all skiers: quaint family-owned resort that’s surrounded by ski slopes ans tubing park and is a preferred home base for day trips to Mt. Washington (the highest peak in the NE), plus tons of activities (indoor pool, snow tubing, ice skating)
· $195/nt for Slope View Room w/2 lift tix per day
The Black Swan Inn, Lee, MA (120 mi. away)
· Quaint Berkshires B&B, w/mountain and lake views, set in the foothills of the October Mountain State Forest, near popular ski and tubing spots plus miles of scenic hiking trails
· $105-$119/nt.
Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, CT (60 mi. away)
· Yes, gaming together can be romantic! Plus, this popular resort features 45 restaurants, a nightclub, a high-end spa and even a planetarium!
· $139-$149/nt for a Sky Tower Room
Hilton Boston Downtown, Boston (50 mi. away)
· Boston’s first-ever skyscraper, a 14-story Art Deco property, one block from the waterfront and 3 blocks from Faneuil Hall/historical sites
· $109-$159/nt. over Valentine’s week
