Trans Actor Jen Richards guest stars on Clarice

Trans Actor Jen Richards guest stars in a multi-episode arc on CLARICE beginning May 13th on CBS.
Richards is an outspoken voice in the trans community.
Jen Richards’ character on Clarice is Julia Lawson who is a numbers genius who has found a quiet life working a lucrative corporate accounting job — until Clarice Starling knocks on her door asking for help with a dangerous case.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.