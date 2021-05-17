Training tips for bringing a new dog in your home

Christopher Maynard, Owner of Maynard Dog Training joined us to talk about the first steps one should take when bringing a new dog home to gain control and build great communication between dog and owner. To learn about some of these easy techniques to get your dog to feel safe and loved in their new home, visit considerthek9.com.

