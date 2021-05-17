Training tips for bringing a new dog in your home

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Elected leaders in Rhode Island, including all four members of the state's congressional delegation, plan to speak Monday morning after several recent shootings in Providence and the surrounding area.

At 11 a.m., U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and Congressmen Jim Langevin and David Cicilline will join Gov. Dan McKee, the Nonviolence Institute, and Attorney General Peter Neronha to discuss what's being done and what resources are currently available to help prevent gun violence in our neighborhoods.