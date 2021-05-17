Training tips for bringing a new dog in your home

Christopher Maynard, Owner of Maynard Dog Training joined us to talk about the first steps one should take when bringing a new dog home to gain control and build great communication between dog and owner. To learn about some of these easy techniques to get your dog to feel safe and loved in their new home, visit considerthek9.com.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.