Toys with a Side of STEM

Charlene DeLoach, Contributing Editor for The Toy Insider joins us with gift ideas that are both fun and educational! Inquisitive little minds always want to know “how it works.” Using basic STEM concepts, kids can build their own toys, experiment and learn while having fun.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

