If you’re looking for something to add to your Mother’s Day plans, we have just the idea for you. We took a tour around Blithewold Mansion’s gardens in Bristol; the perfect place for a walk and photoshoots! If you can’t make it to the mansion, we also made a floral arrangement with Gardens and Greenhouse Manager Betsy Ekholm that you can take home to Mom.
Click here, for information on Blithewold Mansion’s Music at Sunset Series.
