Tour de Rhody is a bicycle ride to support the cutting edge cancer trials designed by the Brown University Oncology Research Group (BrUOG). It is hosted by the Lifespan Cancer Institute.

With routes, both road and gravel, range from around 15 miles to a very challenging metric gravel century. Thanks to support from the Providence Water Supply Board, there is special gravel access to otherwise closed ‘roads’. For more information, visit tourderhody.com

