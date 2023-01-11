Tough As Nails is a competition series that celebrates everyday Americans who roll up their sleeves and don’t think twice about working long hard hours and getting their hands dirty, in order to keep their country running.
Competitors who consider the calluses on their hands a badge of honor will be tested for their strength, endurance, life skills, and, most importantly, mental toughness in challenges that take place at real-world job sites
