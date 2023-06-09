Justin “MR. FASCINATE” Shaifer is nationally renowned as one of the top advocates for science education in the nation. He is a LinkedIn Top Voice in Technology, Science Communicator, popular TV host and producer who has starred in shows for ABC News, Hulu, PBS and Travel Channel.

On June 9TH, Shaifer is hosting the world’s largest K-12 science competition awards for the 31ST annual Toshiba/NSTA ExploraVision Challenge. This event honors national student winners who have produced amazing inventions and innovations to help overcome some of the world’s greatest challenges. From fire prevention to sustainability efforts, it’s only appropriate that “MR. FASCINATE” introduce these students and their fascinating creations. Shaifer will also explain the importance of science education while giving these amazing students and their school’s recognition in their hometowns. For a complete list of winners, visit www.Exploravision.org.