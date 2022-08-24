Today on the show, Brendan announced who the winners were in the Top Scoops ice cream contest that has been going on all summer.

Thanks to all who nominated, voted and most importantly tasted during The Rhode Show Top Scoops 2022 ballot, a chance to crown the best local ice cream shops!

The top vote-getters have been be named the winners in each county! You can see the winners, 2nd place, and runners up here: https://www.wpri.com/rhode-show-top-scoops/#/gallery/. In a surprising twist, we had a dead-tie result in Newport County and thus two winners earned the Top Scoops crown!

Congrats to all the winners and nominees. Will, Michaela, Brendan and the entire Rhode Show crew look forward to visiting as many local shops as possible to taste these Top Scoops!