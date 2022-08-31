For months we had been asking you to vote in our Top Scoops contest and now we have the winners.
Today we welcomed The Ice Cream Machine from Cumberland, Rhode Island to The Rhode Show.
The Ice Cream Machine is located at 4288 Diamond Hill Rd, Cumberland, R.I.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.