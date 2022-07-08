Top Scoops 2022 voting has begun! VOTE NOW!

The Rhode Show is excited to be hosting the inaugural “Top Scoops”– your chance to crown the best local ice cream shops!

Then, the voting round began on Friday, July 8 for our winners to be named by sheer number of votes. Top vote-getters will be named Top Scoops winners in each category later this summer.

June 13, through Friday, July 1, you nominated your favorite shop in each county, where we got droves of your submissions.

Voting runs from July 8 – August 19 2022 | Voting ends on Friday, August 19 at 11:59 p.m.

Are you an ice cream shop that’s been nominated? Congratulations! Be sure to download your Top Scoops nomination posters and other promotion materials to help your customers vote for you. Go here for the graphics downloads »

