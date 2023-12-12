The holidays are nearly here, and I think we can all relate to dreaming of a wintery getaway! Imagine a scenic luxury train ride through snow-capped mountains, or a cozy stay at a ski lodge. Well, now there’s more reason than ever to get those travel plans booked; according to Expedia, Canada is a top destination for travelers to consider in 2024.

Daisy, left, and Maggie race through fresh snow near Cremona, Alberta, Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023, after the first snowfall of the season. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

Melanie Fish, Expedia Travel Expert, joins the show from the Container Brewery in Vancouver, British Columbia to discuss winter travel.