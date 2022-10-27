If you are looking for a live show that Rolling Stones considers “musical comedy heaven,” then you won’t want to miss “Tootsie” on stage at the Providence Performing Arts Center!
The Tony Award-winning show is in Providence until Sunday, October 30.
Click here to purchase tickets.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.