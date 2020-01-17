Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning
Target 12 on WPRI.com

Tools to Make Your Home Projects Easy and Safe

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:
RhodeShow-generic-featured-image (1)_1548074825870.jpg.jpg
main bkg
bkg

Now that the holidays have passed, people like to get started on the indoor projects in their home. 

Skip Bedell a licensed professional contractor and former host of Spike TV’s “Catch a Contractor” joined us this morning to  tell us about the latest products that make those projects easy and safe.


Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com