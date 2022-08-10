Tommy Davidson is coming to Rhode Island, fresh off the iconic “Martin” (BET) reboot of the fan favorite series in which he guest-starred opposite Martin Lawrence. He also recently recorded a hit song with multi-Grammy winner, Dave Koz and toured Europe with oz after wrapping a starring role on one of this spring’s biggest hits, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder on Disney+ just reordered for season 2.

Davidson spoke with Brendan Kirby about some of these recent roles and his show coming to the Comedy Connection on August 14.

Click here to get your tickets for Tommy Davidson’s show at the Comedy Connection.