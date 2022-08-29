The RI Foundation re-bo0ted its Together RI initiative to have everyday Rhode Islanders break bread and break through the polarization that increasingly is eroding their willingness to have civic and civil conversations. The statewide tour invites the community to break bread and get Rhode Islanders talking and listening to each other over a free meal. For more information about the next event go to rifoundation.org/togetherri

