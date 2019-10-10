Today is World Sight Day

FILE – This April 12, 2018 file photo shows the eye of a woman in New York. Patients are about to be enrolled in the first study to test gene editing inside the body to try to cure an inherited form of blindness. People with the disease have healthy eyes but lack a gene that converts light into signals to the brain that enable sight. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

World Sight Day is October 10



Beyond blindness: understanding the physical and emotional effects of glaucoma.



New survey reveals over 85% of patients worry about a lifestyle change such as: not driving, losing independence, becoming a burden, feeling negative emotions.



Allergan, with input from the Glaucoma Research Foundation (GRF), commissioned a survey of 500 glaucoma patients and 100 eye care professionals living in the United States in an effort to understand the perceptions around the seriousness of glaucoma and how it impacts the lives of those living with the disease.





