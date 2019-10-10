Today is World Sight Day

World Sight Day is October 10
Beyond blindness: understanding the physical and emotional effects of glaucoma.
New survey reveals over 85% of patients worry about a lifestyle change such as: not driving, losing independence, becoming a burden, feeling negative emotions.
Allergan, with input from the Glaucoma Research Foundation (GRF), commissioned a survey of 500 glaucoma patients and 100 eye care professionals living in the United States in an effort to understand the perceptions around the seriousness of glaucoma and how it impacts the lives of those living with the disease.
