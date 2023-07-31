It is really feeling like summer lately with the hazy, hot and humid weather last week. Summertime brings so much adventure and taking some simple precautions can help keep everyone safe during this busy and fun-filled time.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.