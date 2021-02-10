Tips to achieve your wellness goals with a positive attitude!

In the kitchen today, we learned how to make Crab & Gruyere Fondue with Chef and Owner of Avenue N, Nick Rabar.

1 lb Crab Meat, Jumbo Lump1/2 Shallot, minced2 cloves Garlic, minced1/4 cup Sherry Wine2 cups Heavy Cream1.5 cups Gruyere, shredded1 Tablespoon Crab Base (sub lobster if you can not find crab)1 teaspoon Tomato Paste1 Tablespoon Chives, minced1 Tablespoon Parmesan, grated1 Baguette, sliced1 teaspoon Olive Oil1 teaspoon Butter, unsalted1 pinch Kosher Salt