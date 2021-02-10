Tips to achieve your wellness goals with a positive attitude!

Setting and sticking to wellness goals can be difficult, especially at this time of the year. Bri Blank Alexander of “Bri Healthy” shares some of her tips to help stay on track and remain positive!
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.