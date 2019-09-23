Tips on developing your personal brand

To be in business today it’s important to cultivate your own personal brand, but it can be overwhelming with so many different platforms to consider. Dr. Hume Johnson, personal branding consultant and Associate Professor of Public Relations at Roger Williams University, joins The Rhode Show with her tips on how to develop and execute your personal branding.

Find more tips from Dr. Johnson at humejohnson.com

