January is National Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month! Lots to do in New England during this time of year.
Lifestyle Expert Meaghan Murphy shares her top tips for visiting Western Massachusetts, how to find the best snow vacation deals on every budget, and fun area attractions for all ages. She will also talk about how to get your family started at skiing and snowboarding.
