AnnaRose Mongiello-Ciminera, founder of AnnaRose Fit & Healthy shares her tips for those who feel overly busy. Stop overdoing it and follow these steps:
Binge watch your favorite show with a glass of red
It’s healthy for the heart and blood flow. And stopping your body from racing around for an hour or so will help recharge your batteries. This will create your own space you can retreat to for an hour or two a couple times a week.
Take a walk and say your affirmations out loud
“I AM…, I WILL… and I AM THANKFUL FOR…” while breathing in fresh, crisp air to all the cells in your body, cleansing as you go.
Workout for 30 minutes to an hour
You choose your favorite type of workout: Free-weights, machines, treadmill, Peloton, Nordictrack, running, cardio, bench aerobics – whatever it is for you. Start with twice a week. Commit to it. You will thank yourself for it. And your family will, too.
Meditate or take a yoga class
It’s a simple matter of an online search and there’s a very good chance there’s a meditation group or a yoga class near you. Definitely worth checking out for bringing stress levels way down and getting back to the real you.
Prepare the night before
No matter what it is: job, business, the kids’ school…gather your materials the night before and wake up with a clear mind and a GOAL. Be clear because you’re PREPARED.
