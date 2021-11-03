Tips for small businesses

BOSTON (WPRI) — The 126th Boston Marathon will once again have 30,000 runners when it returns to Patriots' Day in April 2022, the race's organizers revealed on Tuesday.

All runners must be fully vaccinated before picking up their bib number in order to participate, and are required to show proof of vaccination before entering the race, according to the Boston Athletic Association (BAA). Medical exemption requests will be reviewed on an individual basis.